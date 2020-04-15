Posted 2020-04-15 Last Updated 2021-03-08

The Ypsilon 14 Terminal

mothership ypsilon 14 tools mothership 0e mothership 1e

In the Ypsilon 14 Mothership pamphlet module (available on DTRPG and itch), there’s a terminal with some fairly important functions. Since I was going to run it over Discord with video + chat, I fleshed out the terminal interface so my players could type commands into chat and I could play as the terminal by copy-pasting stuff back to them (I just improvised errors, confirmations, etc.) It went over great, and if you’re running Ypsilon 14, especially online, this may be useful to you!

Update (2020-11-13): @tempest in the Mothership discord created an excellent interactive terminal version of this post in python which you can download on github!

Update (2021-01-27): @breon in the Mothership discord also made a lovely interactive terminal inspired by this post that you can run in your browser! (github) Note: hold shift when clicking on menu options labeled [A] to grant admin access.

Warning: This post has spoilers for the module!

Just paste the contents of each screen into chat and have your players type back any commands. Note that all of these entries have 3 backticks (```) before and after the text — if you include these when you copy and paste into Discord, the text will show up preformatted and monospaced, just like it was on an old computer terminal! Also, these are all editable so feel free to muck with them as much as you need to suit your table!

I wasn’t terribly strict about syntax, and basically let players do what they wanted as long as they entered commands in the right order and it felt plausible that the computer could recognize the command (no misspellings though!) If you want to get real strict about commands (which could be fun if you’re using realtime elements in the session), I’d recommend coming up with your syntax in advance.

Main Screen

Here’s the main screen for the terminal:

``` YPSILON 14 CONTROL TERMINAL > DIAGNOSTICS > SCHEDULE > CONTROLS > ROSTER > COMMS ```

Jump to: Diagnostics, Schedule, Controls, Roster, Comms

Diagnostics Screen

``` DIAGNOSTICS > LAYOUT > STATUS < BACK ```

Jump to: Layout, Status, Back

Layout Screen

This is a crunched-up version of an excellent map from @Tryggvassen on the Mothership discord (thanks for letting me use it here!):

Jump to: Back

Status Screen

``` STATUS SYSTEMS CHECK ... WARNING: AIR FILTERS LAST REPLACED 455 DAYS AGO (255 DAYS PAST RECOMMENDATION) WARNING: SHOWER 5 OUT OF ORDER AS OF 1 DAY AGO WARNING: MINESHAFT ELEVATOR LAST MAINTAINED 455 DAYS AGO (255 DAYS PAST RECOMMENDATION) WARNING: AIRFLOW 82% (SUBOPTIMAL: REPLACE FILTERS AND CHECK VENTS FOR BLOCKAGES) ALL SYSTEMS WITHIN ACCEPTABLE OPERATING CONDITIONS < BACK ```

The station is not exactly up to code.

Jump to: Back

Schedule Screen

My players are fugitives, so they deleted their ship’s entry!

Replace “IMV GRASSHOPPER” with your players’ ship. If players go back further in the logs, there’s just more of the MV Vasquez XV and CTV Horn ov Plenty alternating each month. And yeah I set my astral calendar to the year 666 what of it

``` SCHEDULE 666-07-02 06:33 - IMV GRASSHOPPER - RESUPPLY - DOCKING BAY 2 - DOCK 666-06-04 08:34 - RSV THE HERACLES - RESEARCH - DOCKING BAY 1 - DOCK 666-06-02 12:23 - CTV HORN OV PLENTY - RESUPPLY - DOCKING BAY 2 - DEPART 666-06-01 16:04 - CTV HORN OV PLENTY - RESUPPLY - DOCKING BAY 2 - DOCK 666-05-02 08:32 - MV VASQUEZ XV - PICKUP - DOCKING BAY 1 - DEPART 666-05-01 06:02 - MV VASQUEZ XV - PICKUP - DOCKING BAY 1 - DOCK 666-04-02 13:02 - CTV HORN OV PLENTY - RESUPPLY - DOCKING BAY 2 - DEPART 666-04-01 15:54 - CTV HORN OV PLENTY - RESUPPLY - DOCKING BAY 2 - DOCK 666-06-02 08:33 - MV VAZQUEZ XV - PICKUP - DOCKING BAY 1 - DEPART 666-06-01 06:04 - MV VAZQUEZ XV - PICKUP - DOCKING BAY 1 - DOCK > MORE < BACK ```

Jump to: Back

Roster Screen

I added some last names for the characters.

``` ROSTER 01. VERHOEVEN, SONYA - OVERSEER 02. SINGH, ASHRAF - BREAKER 03. DE BEERS, DANA - HEAD DRILLER 04. HUIZINGA, JEROME - ASST. DRILLER 05. TOBIN, ROSA - MINING ENGINEER 06. MIKKELSEN, MICHAEL - MINING ENGINEER 07. KANTARO, KENJI - LOADER 08. OBOWE, MORGAN - LOADER 09. KENBISHI, RIE - PUTTER 10. VACANT < BACK ```

Jump to: Back

Controls Screen

“

``` CONTROLS > AIRLOCKS > SHOWERS > SYSTEM [A] < BACK ```

The [A] indicatesAdministrator.”

Jump to: Airlocks, Showers, System, Back

Airlocks Screen

The players can lock and unlock the airlocks from here (the airlocks must be closed manually before they can be locked, however):

``` AIRLOCKS DOCKING BAY 1 [> LOCKED] DOCKING BAY 2 [> UNLOCKED] MINESHAFT [> UNLOCKED] < BACK ```

Jump to: Back

Showers Screen

Update this to show actual use.

Players can remotely control the showers from here. Shower 5 is broken and can’t be turned on.

``` SHOWERS SHOWER 1 [> OFF] SHOWER 2 [> OFF] SHOWER 3 [> OFF] SHOWER 4 [> OFF] SHOWER 5 [> OFF] < BACK ```

Jump to: Back

System Screen

If they try and access the System screen without Sonya’s keycard, show this:

``` SYSTEM [ACCESS DENIED. ADMIN KEYCARD REQUIRED.] < BACK ```

If they do have Sonya’s keycard (or hack the terminal), show this:

``` SYSTEM [ACCESS GRANTED. WELCOME, SONYA.] > LIFE SUPPORT > SCUTTLE < BACK ```

Jump to: Life Support, Scuttle, Back

Life Support Screen

``` LIFE SUPPORT LIFE SUPPORT [> ON] < BACK ```

This isn’t going to help much, since the monster doesn’t need oxygen:

Jump to: Back

Scuttle Screen

``` SCUTTLE [WARNING: THIS WILL INITIATE A 10-MINUTE STATION SELF-DESTRUCT SEQUENCE. TYPE 'SCUTTLE' TO INITIATE. SEQUENCE IS IRREVERSIBLE AFTER 5 MINUTES.] < BACK ```

This’ll probably kill it though:

Jump to: Back

Comms Screen

Replace “IMV GRASSHOPPER” with your players’ ship. If any other ships are nearby, add them.

``` COMMS SCANNING FOR NEARBY SHIPS... > HAIL RSV THE HERACLES > HAIL IMV GRASSHOPPER < BACK ```

Jump to: Back

